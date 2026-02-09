ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $405.75 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00077570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00004987 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000059 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001055 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 33,974,031,811 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is medium.com/tag/reddcoin. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

