Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.49, with a volume of 51062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.28.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.55. The firm has a market cap of C$708.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$114.30 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.5996205 EPS for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd, is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with strategic assets in Alberta. It operates in a single reporting segment that is exploration, development and holding an interest in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the Crude oil sale.

