Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 17,917 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM opened at $136.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $160.36. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

