D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,674 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

