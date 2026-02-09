Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Monday after Evercore ISI downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI now has a $112.00 price target on the stock. Impinj traded as low as $110.00 and last traded at $109.2290. 692,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 812,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.04.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “mixed” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Impinj in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm set a $220.00 price target on Impinj in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

In other news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,132,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,230,374.72. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,192 shares of company stock valued at $105,288,457. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 101.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of $92.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

