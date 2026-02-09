CMS Energy’s (CMS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.38. 856,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,162. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CMS Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.