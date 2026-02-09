Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – February 9th

Nutrien, Mosaic, and CF Industries are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, distribute, or sell fertilizers and crop-nutrient products (e.g., nitrogen, phosphate, potash) used in agriculture. For investors, these stocks tend to be cyclical and closely tied to crop prices, planting seasons, weather, input costs and trade or geopolitical factors, making them sensitive to commodity-price swings and global food-demand trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.
Nutrien (NTR)
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
Mosaic (MOS)
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
CF Industries (CF)
CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.
