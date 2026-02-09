Decentralized Social (DESO) 1-Day Volume Tops $48.45 Thousand

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.95 or 0.00008628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $62.67 million and $48.45 thousand worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

