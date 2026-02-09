BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.39 and last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 22363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
BNP Paribas Price Performance
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas SA will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.
Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.
