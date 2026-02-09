ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $787.96 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 64% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00344350 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

