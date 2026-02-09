Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00004987 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $182.63 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00077570 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000059 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001055 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 898,944,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,309,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 898,960,420.03663033 with 634,325,562.74653033 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.4831162 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1399 active market(s) with $162,875,618.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

