Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.3715.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Alps Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Alps Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alps Electric

Alps Electric Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.56. Alps Electric had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alps Electric will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Electric

(Get Free Report)

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY), a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.