Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 247,150 Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 247,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roblox by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,043,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,952,000 after purchasing an additional 708,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,039,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,257,000 after purchasing an additional 834,230 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,222,000 after purchasing an additional 261,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 9.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,344,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,457,000 after purchasing an additional 570,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $577,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 256,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,170,521.60. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 16,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $1,598,317.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 370,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,289,467.68. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 423,899 shares of company stock worth $37,883,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Trending Headlines about Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Trading Up 9.9%

NYSE:RBLX opened at $66.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 311.88% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.