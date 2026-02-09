NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $IQSU is New York Life Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,529,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,924 shares during the period. NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $240,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQSU. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2%

IQSU stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $252.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.03.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

