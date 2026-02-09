LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BWM Planning LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,229 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 691,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,314,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,683,000 after buying an additional 109,854 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $88.88 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $89.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

