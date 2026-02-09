New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 366,804 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,804 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,555,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,845 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 17.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,073,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,308,000 after buying an additional 1,053,340 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,209,000 after buying an additional 1,407,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,659,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 461,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.2%

S opened at $13.22 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.19 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $165,583.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 539,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,493.04. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 560,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,928.98. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,222 shares of company stock worth $4,317,590. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

