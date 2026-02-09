Aegis Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 292.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,236.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

DFNM opened at $48.64 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

