Candriam S.C.A. Has $60.67 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,916 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after buying an additional 730,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,889,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $2,188,945,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,766,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.7%

SPGI stock opened at $439.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $516.11 and a 200-day moving average of $515.45.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore lifted their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.64.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

