CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,926 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of CrowdStrike worth $159,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after purchasing an additional 976,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after acquiring an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CRWD opened at $395.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.37 and its 200-day moving average is $475.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of -313.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition: CrowdStrike agreed to buy SGNL for about $740M to strengthen identity and identity‑centric defenses against AI threats — expands product footprint and addresses a hot market vertical. CrowdStrike (CRWD) Acquires SGNL For $740M To Support Identity Security Against AI-Powered Threats
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial pipeline: CrowdStrike signed an MoU with Saudi Aramco to advance Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity transformation — potential large‑scale reference and revenue opportunity in a major market. CrowdStrike Enters into MoU with Aramco to Advance Saudi Arabia’s Cybersecurity Transformation
- Positive Sentiment: Market positioning: Analyst commentary emphasizes CrowdStrike’s leading posture for AI‑era threats — a structural tailwind that supports long‑term growth expectations. CrowdStrike Remains In Prime Position Amid AI ‘Software Apocalypse:’ Analyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics: Tech/SaaS has been sharply weak (broad 30% SaaS decline cited), and marketwide dip‑buying programs are driving today’s bounce rather than company‑specific fundamental news. 3 SaaS Stocks Worth Buying Despite The Meltdown
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO George Kurtz sold ~28,853 shares (~$11.9M) and CFO Burt Podbere sold 7,871 shares (~$3.27M) in early February; the size/timing of Form 4s is pressuring sentiment. SEC Form 4 — George Kurtz Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation & growth concerns: Coverage highlights a ~22% 3‑month slide, slowing revenue growth and rising costs — investors are re‑pricing multiple and debating whether recent growth justifies current levels. CrowdStrike Plunges 22% in 3 Months: Time to Hold or Fold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term technical pressure: multiple days of declines and headlines about consecutive losing sessions are amplifying volatility and making short‑term momentum unfavorable. CrowdStrike on track to log seventh straight session of losses
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
