iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.4660, with a volume of 495184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Vertex Investment Solutions Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. WJ Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 816,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian equity market.

