Old West Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,180 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.68.

In other news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total transaction of $4,022,369.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,731.98. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 114,292 shares of company stock valued at $66,518,754 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $543.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $590.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

