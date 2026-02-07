Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 and last traded at GBX 0.19. Approximately 539,116,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 178,350,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21.

Alien Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Limited is a mining exploration and development company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: UFO). The Company’s focus is on delivering a profitable direct shipping iron ore operation from it 90% Hancock iron ore project in the central Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Hancock tenements currently contain a JORC-compliant resource of 8.4Mt iron ore @ 60% Fe and offers significant exploration upside which is targeted to deliver a mining operation of 2Mtpa for 10 years.

These Hancock Project tenements have direct access to the Great Northern Highway, which provides an essential export route to export facilities at Port Hedland, from where more than 500Mt of iron ore is exported annually (30% of global production).

