Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 and last traded at GBX 0.19. Approximately 539,116,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 178,350,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21.
Alien Metals Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.01.
Alien Metals Company Profile
These Hancock Project tenements have direct access to the Great Northern Highway, which provides an essential export route to export facilities at Port Hedland, from where more than 500Mt of iron ore is exported annually (30% of global production).
