Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $31,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,954 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 769.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $72.84 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — CMS reported $0.95 EPS vs. a $0.94 consensus and revenue of $2.23B (above estimates), with revenue up ~12% year-over-year. The beat and better margins underpin near-term fundamentals and cash flow. Q4 Results and Call

Q4 results beat expectations — CMS reported $0.95 EPS vs. a $0.94 consensus and revenue of $2.23B (above estimates), with revenue up ~12% year-over-year. The beat and better margins underpin near-term fundamentals and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY-2026 guidance — Management lifted adjusted EPS guidance to $3.83–$3.90 for 2026 (slightly above consensus), signaling continued earnings growth from rising power demand and clean-energy investments. This supports analyst revisions and multiple expansion potential. Reuters: Raises 2026 Forecast

Raised FY-2026 guidance — Management lifted adjusted EPS guidance to $3.83–$3.90 for 2026 (slightly above consensus), signaling continued earnings growth from rising power demand and clean-energy investments. This supports analyst revisions and multiple expansion potential. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.57 (a ~5.1% raise; ~3.1% yield), with an ex-dividend date of Feb. 17. A higher, growing payout reinforces appeal to income investors and signals confidence in cash generation. PR Newswire: Dividend Increase

Dividend increase — The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.57 (a ~5.1% raise; ~3.1% yield), with an ex-dividend date of Feb. 17. A higher, growing payout reinforces appeal to income investors and signals confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Beat 2025 targets and progressing $24B investment plan — CMS reported 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.53 (up from $3.33) and said its investment plan to support grid and clean-energy growth is advancing, underpinning long-term rate-base and earnings growth. PR Newswire: 2025 Results & Guidance

Beat 2025 targets and progressing $24B investment plan — CMS reported 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.53 (up from $3.33) and said its investment plan to support grid and clean-energy growth is advancing, underpinning long-term rate-base and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action — Mizuho bumped its price target to $76 (from $73) but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited near-term upside from current levels. That modest PT raise may limit momentum despite the positive results. Benzinga: Mizuho Price Target

Analyst action — Mizuho bumped its price target to $76 (from $73) but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited near-term upside from current levels. That modest PT raise may limit momentum despite the positive results. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — The earnings slide deck and call transcript are posted (useful for investors wanting line-item detail on drivers such as power demand, commercial/data center growth, and capex timing). Seeking Alpha: Presentation

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

