SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.06 and last traded at $141.9150, with a volume of 509554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.78.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

