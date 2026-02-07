SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.06 and last traded at $141.9150, with a volume of 509554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.78.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk pushed traders back into oil, supporting E&P names as markets priced in potential supply disruption; oil rebounded as traders focused on U.S.-Iran talks. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds As Traders Focus On U.S. – Iran Talks
- Positive Sentiment: Technical picture showing crude reclaiming key moving averages (200-day) and holding mid-$60s gave momentum to E&P equities, supporting XOP’s gains. Crude Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Above 200-Day Signals Upside Potential
- Positive Sentiment: The United Steelworkers approved a national agreement with Marathon, lowering near-term strike risk across refineries/chemical plants and reducing a potential operational disruption that can ripple through energy stocks. Union approves national agreement negotiated with marathon for 30,000 oil industry workers
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term supply/development moves: Kuwait is in talks with U.S. operators on shale development and BP is seeking partners in Iraq — slow-moving items that can influence future supply but are not immediate catalysts for XOP. Kuwait Oil Co in talks with US operators to develop shale oil, gas resources BP seeks partner for one of the oldest Iraqi oil fields
- Neutral Sentiment: Purchases of discounted Venezuelan crude by refiners (e.g., Reliance) and stronger refining margins in some regions highlight crude-flow dynamics that can alter regional differentials without directly moving U.S. E&P fundamentals today. India’s Reliance Industries buys 2 mln barrels of Venezuelan oil
- Negative Sentiment: Saudi Arabia cut its flagship oil price to Asia for the fourth month, signaling concern about oversupply and capping upside for crude and E&P profits. Saudi Arabia Cuts Flagship Oil Price to Asia for Fourth Straight Month
- Negative Sentiment: Signs that U.S.-Iran diplomacy could ease immediate Middle East risk pushed oil lower in recent sessions; market focus on talks has capped gains and introduced volatility. Oil extends decline ahead of US-Iran talks Oil slides as upcoming U.S.-Iran talks revive de-escalation hopes
- Negative Sentiment: Industry earnings pressure: ConocoPhillips missed quarterly profit estimates on weaker crude, illustrating how lower prices can quickly hit E&P earnings and act as a headwind for XOP. ConocoPhillips misses quarterly profit estimates
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 3.5%
The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
