Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.3333.

AUTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $377.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a negative net margin of 439.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company’s leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

