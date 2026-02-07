Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). In a filing disclosed on February 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Carpenter Technology stock on January 5th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

CRS stock opened at $365.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $370.59.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.77%.The company had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 43,688 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $13,300,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,493.75. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $1,252,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,072.50. This represents a 28.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,008. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jones Trading began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,687,000 after acquiring an additional 192,533 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 29.5% during the third quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,198,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,377,000 after purchasing an additional 272,896 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,840,000 after purchasing an additional 107,552 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 617,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,731,000 after purchasing an additional 325,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after buying an additional 382,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

