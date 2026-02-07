FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several research firms recently commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 49,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $565,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,857,299 shares in the company, valued at $21,136,062.62. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 834,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,545. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in FIGS by 4.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of FIGS by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. FIGS has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.29.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company had revenue of $151.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

