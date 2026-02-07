Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the third quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Phillip Securities lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.92.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $411.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 380.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.45 and a 200-day moving average of $410.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

