Reviewing OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Latham Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Latham Group has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConstruction Group has a beta of 9.65, meaning that its stock price is 865% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 OneConstruction Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Latham Group and OneConstruction Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Latham Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.19, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than OneConstruction Group.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and OneConstruction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -2.07% -2.80% -1.34% OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and OneConstruction Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $508.52 million 1.51 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -66.00 OneConstruction Group $53.21 million 1.20 $900,000.00 N/A N/A

OneConstruction Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Latham Group.

Summary

Latham Group beats OneConstruction Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group



Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About OneConstruction Group



OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

