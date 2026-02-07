Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,113,619 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,619 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.27% of New York Times worth $25,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 153,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120,327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 35.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 94,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,932,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 96,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

New York Times Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYT stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.55 million. New York Times had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

