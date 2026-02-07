Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,297 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.4% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 90.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 378,076 shares of company stock worth $54,056,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.