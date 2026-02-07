Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.0897 and last traded at $44.0897, with a volume of 32241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $787.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 159,633.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,542 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 825,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 734,448 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 7,856.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 699,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 690,308 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2,832.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 618,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 596,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 88.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,129,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,520,000 after purchasing an additional 529,547 shares during the period.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.