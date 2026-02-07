Emblem (CVE:EMC) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 597,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Emblem Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89.

About Emblem

(Get Free Report)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories. Emblem Corp. has a strategic partnership with GreenSpace Brands to develop and commercialize cannabidiol infused health and beauty products. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.