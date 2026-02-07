Ronald Greer Woodruff Sells 331 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Greer Woodruff sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.57, for a total transaction of $74,663.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,565.83. This represents a 7.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald Greer Woodruff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, Ronald Greer Woodruff sold 1,391 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $287,937.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $227.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $229.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat — JBHT reported an EPS beat (reported $1.90 vs. $1.81 consensus) with modest revenue roughly in line with expectations, showing continued margin strength versus last year and supporting forward earnings estimates. This is a clear near-term positive for valuation and analyst sentiment. Read More.

Quarterly earnings beat — JBHT reported an EPS beat (reported $1.90 vs. $1.81 consensus) with modest revenue roughly in line with expectations, showing continued margin strength versus last year and supporting forward earnings estimates. This is a clear near-term positive for valuation and analyst sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.45 (annualized $1.80), a small yield but a sign of cash-flow stability and capital-return focus that can support investor confidence. Read More.

Dividend hike — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.45 (annualized $1.80), a small yield but a sign of cash-flow stability and capital-return focus that can support investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — several firms have lifted price targets and issued favorable ratings (JPMorgan, Truist, BMO and others), which likely helped buying interest after the earnings release. Read More.

Analyst support — several firms have lifted price targets and issued favorable ratings (JPMorgan, Truist, BMO and others), which likely helped buying interest after the earnings release. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market context — coverage notes the stock rose on the day but has underperformed broader markets recently; that suggests momentum is mixed and broader market moves may still dominate short-term performance. Read More.

Market context — coverage notes the stock rose on the day but has underperformed broader markets recently; that suggests momentum is mixed and broader market moves may still dominate short-term performance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership strong — large funds hold the bulk of shares and some institutions have added to positions, which generally supports liquidity and reduces dispersion of selling pressure. Read More.

Institutional ownership strong — large funds hold the bulk of shares and some institutions have added to positions, which generally supports liquidity and reduces dispersion of selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — multiple senior executives sold shares this week (CFO Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares; EVP Ronald Greer Woodruff sold 331; CAO John Kuhlow sold 1,000; insider Bradley Hicks sold 4,028), roughly $1.4M+ in disclosed sales in aggregate. Large or clustered insider selling can raise governance or liquidity concerns and may cap near-term upside as investors digest motives (taxes, diversification vs. signaling). Read More. Read More. Read More.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

