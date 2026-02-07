Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Acquires 9,583 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 3.9% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $21,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

