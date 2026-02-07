MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 234.9% in the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25,179.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 155,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 2.3%

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

