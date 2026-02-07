Axim Planning & Wealth Sells 2,458 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Axim Planning & Wealth decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,493,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $203.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.