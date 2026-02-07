Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 338,729 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,295,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,729 shares during the period. Hess Midstream Partners makes up 5.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $1,012,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 34.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners Price Performance

HESM stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.16 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 21.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7641 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 106.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HESM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream Partners LP, formerly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HESM, is a midstream energy partnership that owns, operates and develops crude oil, natural gas and produced water infrastructure in the Williston Basin. The company’s assets include crude oil gathering and transportation systems, saltwater disposal wells, natural gas processing and fractionation plants, and associated pipeline and storage facilities. Its integrated network is designed to support upstream production by providing gathering, processing, storage and marketing services for hydrocarbons and produced water.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hess Midstream Partners primarily serves producers operating in North Dakota and Montana’s Bakken Shale region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.