Andrew Dakos Buys 10,000 Shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos bought 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 33,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,714.41. The trade was a 42.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Andrew Dakos purchased 6,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00.
Total Return Securities Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of SWZ opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.
Institutional Trading of Total Return Securities
About Total Return Securities
Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.
SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Total Return Securities
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Total Return Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Return Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.