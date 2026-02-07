Andrew Dakos Buys 10,000 Shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos bought 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 33,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,714.41. The trade was a 42.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Andrew Dakos purchased 6,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00.

Shares of SWZ opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWZ. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Total Return Securities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 610,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Total Return Securities by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its holdings in Total Return Securities by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 111,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Total Return Securities by 89.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Total Return Securities in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

