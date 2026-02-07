Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,005,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $114,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

