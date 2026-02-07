Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Holdings Trimmed by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

