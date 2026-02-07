Soundwatch Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Soundwatch Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429,684 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $58.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

