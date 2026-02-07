Ceera Investments LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $59.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

