Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $150.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Get Gartner alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.12 and its 200-day moving average is $246.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Gartner has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $535.94.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $84,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,375.44. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 43,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $229.57 per share, with a total value of $9,940,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,622,996.41. This trade represents a 63.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,650,304,000 after purchasing an additional 509,902 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,322,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 669,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $922,728,000 after purchasing an additional 96,809 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $840,166,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,113,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.