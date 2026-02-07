Richard Gartelmann, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Gartelmann, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $41,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,856.52. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $95.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 56,240 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company based in Aurora, Illinois, serving businesses and consumers through its primary subsidiary, Old Second National Bank. The company provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking services across the suburban Chicago marketplace, supported by a branch network and online platforms designed to meet the financial needs of local communities.

In its commercial banking division, Old Second offers lending solutions that include lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing and commercial real estate financing.

