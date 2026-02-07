Renaissance Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Impinj by 71.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter.

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,132,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,230,374.72. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,192 shares of company stock valued at $105,288,457. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “mixed” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

Shares of PI opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -297.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.45. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $92.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.87 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

