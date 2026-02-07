Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.70 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.7% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,503,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,473,000 after buying an additional 2,482,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,799 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,779,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,597,000 after acquiring an additional 303,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 93.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,757,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,425 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE BTI opened at $62.79 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

