Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Raised to $7.25

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.51. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 78,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $499,649.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,562,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,372,395.70. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,552,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,295,177 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,969,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 132,131 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,486,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 364,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,923,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,928,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,869,000 after purchasing an additional 652,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CEO Kathleen (Kate) Johnson purchased ~78,685 shares (~$499.6k) at about $6.35 on Feb. 5, a near 1% increase in her stake — a strong insider signal that likely supported buyer demand.

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and management highlighted AI-driven fiber demand and enterprise/network wins; revenue topped some estimates — supportive fundamental news for recovery narrative.

Major brokers remain mixed: J.P. Morgan moved to "Hold" (neutral), UBS nudged its target up from $5 to $6 while staying neutral, and Goldman raised its target modestly — these provide incremental support but no strong bullish upgrade.

Unusually large put‑option activity: about 76,952 puts traded (a ~157% jump vs. typical daily put volume) — suggests elevated bearish bets or hedging that can pressure the stock or increase intraday volatility.

Citigroup cut its price target (from $11 to $10), and other coverage has highlighted year‑over‑year revenue declines (~8–9% in the quarter) — reminders that growth re‑acceleration remains uncertain.

Coverage noted a prior sharp intraday drop (~19.7%), underscoring recent volatility and the potential for outsized moves on mixed news or analyst actions.

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

