Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Shares Up 18.6% – Time to Buy?

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.6079 and last traded at $0.5505. 318,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 215,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4640.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 192.29% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.84% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: CETY) is an energy technology company focused on the design, development and operation of renewable natural gas (RNG) systems. By deploying anaerobic digestion solutions, the company captures methane emissions from agricultural and organic waste streams and upgrades it into pipeline-quality RNG. This process not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also provides a sustainable energy alternative that can be used in utility gas grids, heavy-duty transportation and industrial applications.

The company offers a turnkey service model that spans project feasibility, engineering, equipment supply, construction management, financing and ongoing operations and maintenance.

