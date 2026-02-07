Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.30. 13,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 10,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

Highwood Asset Management Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$61.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.66.

Highwood Asset Management Company Profile

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments. It holds 100% interest in the Wabsaca River pipeline system, a crude oil sales line with a capacity to deliver 20,000 barrel per day of crude to the Plains Rainbow System in Edmonton, Northern Alberta.

